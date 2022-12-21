Darrel Quale, 85

Darrel Quale, 85, New Town, died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at a Minot hospital.

Darrel Ray Quale was born September 21, 1937, in Watford City, to Harold and Ruby (Dunn) Quale. He was raised on the family farm near Charlson, and attended area schools, graduating from Watford City in 1955. After graduation, he drove for Lawrence Brothers Trucking out of Watford City.

