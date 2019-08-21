Darold Hornstein, 76, of Williston, passed away at his home on Friday evening, June 7, 2019.
In keeping with Darold’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time.
A private committal service was held at Rosehill Cemetery in Minot.
Darold was born on November 28, 1942, son of Joseph and Marcella (Monger) Hornstein, in Rugby, ND.
He was raised and educated in Rugby and Minot, ND; graduating from Minot Model High School in 1960. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Minot State, and then earned his Master’s Degree in Education at Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Arizona.
Darold was once married to Karen Clark, and from this union were born three children: Brooks, Holly, and Robert.
Darold loved his substitute teaching position in Williston and he was a community favorite at Chuck’s on Main Street for many years. His students, patrons at Chuck’s and all of his friends enjoyed his rolling sense of humor.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by: his children, Brooks Hornstein, Holly Hornstein (Jason Blancett), and Robert Hornstein; sister, Sharon (Jim) Woods; grandchildren, Elliot Hornstein (11), Macy Hornstein (8) and Emma Blancett (14) ; nieces, Julie (Bob) Ebert and JoEllen (Rob) Christianson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Hornstein and Marcella Hornstein; and sister, Jolene Hornstein.