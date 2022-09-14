Purchase Access

Darnell Woodward, 77, of Williston, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.

In Keeping with Darnell’s wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

