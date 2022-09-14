Darnell Lou (Harstad) Woodward, 77
Darnell Lou (Harstad) Woodward was reunited with her loving husband, Mark, on September 11th, 2022, in Minot, North Dakota.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at her Son’s residence, 708 16th St. West in Williston, ND, on October 1st, 2022, beginning at 12:00 PM. If possible we ask that you wear Bison gear so she can “Feel the Thunder” one more time!
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and Darnell and Mark’s ashes will be reunited in the Wyoming Mountains at a later date.
Darnell Lou (Harstad) Woodward was born on June 23rd, 1945 to Alvin Morris Harstad and Louise Eliza (Kirby) Harstad. She was raised and educated in the Bonetraill Township where she would ride to school in a horse drawn buggy. The family later moved to Williston where she continued her education.
Darnell was united in Marriage to Mark H. Woodword on October 19th, 1962. Together they had 4 children, Ce’Dale Vonn, Cher’lee Dawn, Mark Blaine, and Carmen Dwan.
Darnell and Mark resided in Williston until 1979 when they followed their love for the mountains and moved to Meeteetse, Wyoming. They moved back home to Williston in 1993.
In addition to being an awesome mother, Darnell had a passion for the food service industry. She worked at and managed many restaurants over the years, before owning her own restaurant in Meeteetse, The Club Café. She was currently working as a house cleaner and a host at Gramma Sharon’s until the time of her death. Darnell loved visiting with all of her customers and coworkers and spoke of them, past and present, fondly.
Darnell had many hobbies. She enjoyed crosswords, puzzles, trivia and reading. She loved anything outdoors. Camping and fishing were some of her favorite pastimes, especially in the Mountains. Bowling with her family was something she looked forward to every Thursday. She was obsessed with Bison football and rarely missed a game! You could usually find her enjoying any one of these hobbies with an ice cold Bud Light! Also a favorite hobby!
Family was Darnell’s top priority above anything else! Her annual camping trip with her sisters was always a fun adventure but never discussed (what happens on the camping trip, stayed on the camping trip)! She loved being a Wife, a Mom, a Grandma, and most importantly, a G.G. (great grandma). Darnell tried her best to attend her grand and great grand children’s events any chance she could! She was their biggest cheerleader, often bragging about their accomplishments to her friends, family and coworkers!
To know Darnell was to love her. Especially her outspoken personality! If she thought it, she said it. Some of the tributes described her as spunky, a spitfire, sassy and a firecracker. Darnell was all those things but we will always remember her for her willingness to help anyone in need, her caring heart and, most importantly the love that she gave to all of her family and friends. She was small but mighty and her legacy will live on in all that loved her.
Darnell is survived by her children, Ce’Dale (Dennis) Nehring, Cher’lee (Jimmy) Jones, Mark B. (Shannon) Woodward; her Grandchildren, Le’Anna, Heather, Garrett, Matti, Jodi, Kendel, Terrie and Kelsy; 12 great grandchildren; Brother, Skip (Vicki) Harstad, Melanie Johnson (Monie), Lina Falcon, and Judy (Don) Maston; Brother-in-law, Larry Woodward, Sister-in-law, Jorjan Woodward and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her Husband, Mark H; Infant daughter, Carmen; Parents Alvin Harstad and Louise Skauge; Stepfather, Ingolf Skauge; Brothers, Jim and Mike Harstad; Sister, Bonnie Knight; 5 Brothers-in law and 1 sister-in-law.
