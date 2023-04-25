Darlene " Suzie" Monson 88

Darlene “Suzie” Monson, 88, of Williston, passed away at her home under the care of hospice, early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.



