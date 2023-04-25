Darlene “Suzie” Monson, 88, of Williston, passed away at her home under the care of hospice, early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. There will be a family service, open to the public on Thursday evening, at 7:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.
Darlene Enns was born on Sept 7th, 1934, in Lostwood, N.D., to Peter and Susan Enns. She was joined 13 years later by sister Corliss.
She attended grade school at Lostwood ND and then attended high school at Stanley ND. After graduation, she attended one year of college at Concordia and then transferred to Minot State and Trinity Hospital with a degree in Medical Technology.
In 1956, she was married to the love of her life, Lyle Monson. After their marriage, she began her Medical Technology career at Northwest Clinic in Minot ND as the lab manager. She and Lyle moved to Salt Lake City Utah where she worked at Holy Cross Hospital.
In April of 1957, she gave birth to a daughter Lori Sue. After moving back to Williston in 1958, she began her career at Mercy Hospital where she was named manager of the lab in 1972 and retired from this job in 2000.
In March of 1960, Lori was joined by brother Steven Craig and in July of 1961, the family was completed by the birth of brother Lyle Scott.
After her retirement, she began her second career in Real Estate which she loved. She worked for several Real Estate Agencies and served as Vice President and secretary of the Board of Realtors. She retired from the Real Estate Business at the age of 86. She made many lifelong friends that she worked with over the years and loved helping people find that perfect home or business.
She was an active member of Our Redeemers Lutheran Church where she was a Deacon for several years, participated in Women of Life, was a Sunday School teacher and served on the Evangelism and Stewardship Committees and Board of Education. Her deep religious faith was a true inspiration to all who knew her.
Her greatest source of pride was her family. She spent countless hours watching the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Many weekends found her in the bleachers watching baseball, hockey, soccer, basketball, football, rodeo, wrestling or in the auditorium at a dance recital. She loved family gatherings, especially our Sunday suppers.
She was a huge Minnesota Vikings football fan and could be found most game days cheering on her team! She was fortunate enough to be able to attend games in person and has a lifetime member brick at the Vikings Stadium.
She is survived by her children Lori Sue Kirby, Steven Craig Monson (Tami), and Lyle Scott Monson (Sandy). Grandchildren Jason Peter Kirby (Melissa) and children Cole , Peter and Nathan Kacy Reed Kirby (Angie) and daughter Lucille Levi Lyle Kirby ( Lindy) and children Carter, Cam and Chloe Matthew Monson (Deanna) and children Ayden, Damen, Kamden and Braxton Lyndsey Rae McCoy (Zack) and children Hudson and Cohen Michael Monson (Abby) and children Cooper and Bennett Cody Monson and Denise Monson and children Ashlynn, Brolin and Diem Sister Corliss Trom (Denis) and son Todd Trom(Suzette) and children Kaelin, Hunter and Passion.
And special friends Arvid and Judy Johnson and family She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lyle and parents Peter and Susan.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her and were fortunate enough to be the recipients of her wonderful hugs.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Suzie or leave condolences for her family.