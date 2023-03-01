Darlene Mae Langseth, age 83, of Williston, peacefully went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2023 at the Sidney Health Center surrounded by family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The family greatly appreciates all the care Darlene received within the Sidney Health Center and Sidney Cancer Center. The caregivers from Visiting Angels were a blessing.
Darlene was born on October 8, 1939 in Esmond, North Dakota to Melvin and Gladys (Brorby) Lider. She and her siblings grew up on a farm near Baker, ND and in 1960 the family moved to Fergus Falls, MN. After graduating from BCATS High School, she was encouraged to attend college at Mayville State to achieve her teaching certificate. After student teaching, she moved to Bainville, MT to teach elementary school and where she met and married Jerome, her love of almost 60 years, on August 10, 1963. She attended Minot State College to achieve her BS degree in teaching. She taught and mentored many children in Fairview, MT; Williston, ND; Epping, ND; and Ray, ND over 34 years as well as many years teaching Sunday school. She was able to teach Kindergarten through 6th grade but really enjoyed Kindergarten.
She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed sharing her love of art, growing flowers, sharing her faith and following her children and grandchildren’s activities. Along with her husband, she enjoyed dancing, attending Sons of Norway, Lion’s Club and the Moose Club for many years. She was recognized in Who’s Who in Elementary education and was an active member of both Montana and North Dakota Educator’s Associations. She enjoyed hosting friends and family to share coffee and homemade treats. Darlene’s strong faith and desire to share these values with her children and students will be remembered by all.
Darlene may be gone from our sight but not our memories, and she may be gone from our touch but never our hearts.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Gladys Lider; sister, Bev Teslow; sister-in-law, Mavis Langseth; and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerome; daughters, Ivadell (Rick) Tremmel and Angela (Dan) Beumer; son, Dirk (Amy) Langseth; grandchildren, Rachel and Mark Beumer, Jaymie Langseth, Mitchel Robertsdahl, Kerry and Kyle Heltemes; siblings, Vydell Aanderud, Kenneth (June) Lider, Ardyce (Duane) Bergeson, Marilyn Rogholt, Wilbur (Barb) Lider, Linda John and twin brother, Darrel (Jerilyn) Lider; numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene’s Funeral Service were held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Interment will be held in the spring at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery. Her Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
