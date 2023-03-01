Darlene Mae Langseth, age 83, of Williston, peacefully went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2023 at the Sidney Health Center surrounded by family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

The family greatly appreciates all the care Darlene received within the Sidney Health Center and Sidney Cancer Center. The caregivers from Visiting Angels were a blessing.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Langseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


