Darlene Hinderer, 81
Darlene Mae (Nice) Hinderer died at the Tioga Long Term Care on October 24, 2020 after a battle with Covid 19.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Friends may sign a guest book on Thursday, October 29, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
In lieu of flowers, Darlene’s family prefers that memorials be given to the American Legion Auxiliary.
Darlene was born May 9th, 1939 in Stanley to Basil and Lillie (Sveen) Nice, the 7th of 9 children. While Darlene was very young, the family moved from their homestead on the Missouri River south of Ross to Williston, where she would live most of her life.
Darlene graduated from Williston High School and shortly thereafter, married a handsome oilfield worker from the south, George (Cal) Hollis, on June 24, 1957. While living in Williston, the couple gave birth to their first child, a daughter, Kathryn Jean on December 1, 1957. To their great sorrow, Kathryn died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome on February 16, 1958. The couple then moved to Lovington New Mexico where their three sons, Robert, Bennett and Brian were born.
Because life became too hard, Darlene returned to North Dakota with her sons. She would reminisce many times over the years, about how terrifying that trip was with three little boys pulling a U haul in freeway traffic.
Darlene and Cal were divorced in 1972. Over the years Darlene was employed by Westland Oil Company as a secretary and First National Bank in accounting. Darlene was an avid bowler playing with her team in tournaments around the country.
On November 14, 1979, Darlene was joined in marriage to Louis (Curly) Hinderer. Together they marched with the Drum and Bugle Corps in parades all over the United States including Hawaii.
At the age of 50, Darlene was diagnosed with cancer of the lung which had widely metastasized. She went on a journey of chemotherapy and radiation which put her in remission for 25 years.
During the “Oil Boom”, Darlene and Curly were evicted from their apartment in Williston, by new owners making room for an expanding workforce. This resulted in the couple moving to Tioga Independent Living. They resided together there until Louis health deteriorated and he was admitted to the Tioga Long Term Care where he died in November 11, 2017.
In 2014 Darlene suffered a reoccurrence of lung cancer that was again successfully treated.
Due to progressive physical decline, Darlene entered the Tioga Long Term Care unit in 2017.
She continued to enjoy playing whist, pinochle and bingo, often winning the games. She was always looking for a suitable cribbage partner to challenge. She was a Viking Football fan that could not be disturbed while a game was on the TV. Darlene proudly remained an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents : Basil and Lillie Nice, Stepfather: Gilmore Bjella, Sisters: Fae Hinderer and Virginia Goeson, Brothers: Perry Nice, Duane Nice, Donald Nice and Larry Nice, Stepbrother: Glenn Bjella, Sister In Laws: Geraldine Nice and Shirley Nice, Daughter: Kathryn, Husband: Louis Hinderer, Daughter In Law: Janet Hinderer, Nephews: Dale Nice, Danny Nice, Scott Nice and Jonathan Nice. Niece: Rhonda Larson. Darlene is survived by Brothers: Eugene and Sidney (Donna) Nice, Step Sisters: Gayle (Arlan) Arnson and Gloria Melcher, Sons: Robert (Teri) Hollis, Bennett (Mary) Hollis and Brian Hollis, Stepchildren: Corinne (Timothy) Coughlin, Dennis Hinderer and Daryl (Georgianna) Hinderer and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Darlene or leave condolences for her family.