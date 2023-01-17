Darlene “Dot” Hagen, 86 Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darlene “Dot” Hagen, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, January 13, 2023.In keeping with Dot’s wishes, cremation had taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.A complete obituary will be announced.In lieu of flowers, Dot’s family has requested that memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s association. Or the charity of one’s choice.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dot or leave condolences for her family. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Obituary Worship Medicine Nursing Home Dot Condolence Darlene Hagen Rehabilitation Center Load comments Most Popular Baby Willow case: Defense discusses 'Not Guilty' verdict BREAKING: NOT GUILTY verdict reached in Baby Willow trial Recall committee asks for signatures to recall seven WBSD7 board members A big 'hats off' to Missouri Ridge sixth graders Western North Dakota area is officially Homesteader's Gap WFD confirms faulty detector caused Walmart evacuation Rape no longer a crime in ND Local ranchers honored at NDSU banquet Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial State requests photos be excluded as evidence in Baby Willow trial