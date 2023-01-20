Darlene “Dot” Hagen, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, January 13, 2023.
In keeping with Dot’s wishes, cremation had taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Williston and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Darlene “Dot” Hagen was born July 7th, 1936, in St. John, ND, to Dewain and Lillie (Carlson) Smith. She was the youngest of four children and the only girl. The family moved to Rolette after Dot finished fifth grade. She graduated from Rolette High School in 1954. Dot met the love of her life, Tom Hagen, that fall while attending “Minot State Teacher’s College”. They were both able to attend college on Rural Teachers Scholarships. They were married June 22, 1955 in Rolette.
Their first year of marriage, Tom taught summer school and Dot was at home in a little worn out trailer where they had running water only when it rained. That fall Dot had her first teaching job in a one room rural school. On April 20th, 1956, Thomas “Mark” was born. He arrived a half hour after his dad’s birthday. Dot was heard to say, “You’re a doctor, can’t you do anything?” Mark was born on a Wednesday and she was back to work the following Monday. In those days you had to pay for your own substitute teacher, so Grandma Lillie Smith took care of Mark until school was out. Their next teaching jobs were in Selz, ND, where Dot taught Kindergarten through fourth grade and Tom taught Freshman and Sophomores. Grandma Agnes Hagen lived with them the first year in Selz. They moved to Heimdal, ND to teach in the Heimdal School. Dot taught fifth through eighth grade and Tom taught Freshman and Sophomores. The next fall of 1958, Dot wasn’t offered a contract because she was pregnant with their second child. However, she was allowed to tutor. Daughter Kathy was born on February 26th. Grandma Lillie, once again came to take care of the children while Dot finished the school year.
The summer of 1960, Dot and Tom decided to buy their first house, “The Big House”. For $1000 they became the proud owners of a seven-bedroom, one bathroom, railroad boarding house. Each of the bedrooms had a brass number on the door. Grandma Lillie and Grandpa Dewain moved in with them to help fix up the “rambling wreck.” In the summer of 1961 Dot and Tom opened the Hagen Store in Heimdal. They stocked groceries, some sundries, and of course, lutefisk. Dot began a new career running the store with some help from her dad, Dewain. Tom continued to teach at the Heimdal School. 1964 saw them closing the store and accepting teaching contracts at District #8, in rural Williston, ND.
At Pioneer School, a two-classroom school in District #8, Dot taught Kindergarten through fourth grade and Tom taught fifth grade through eighth grade. The family lived in the basement of the school in a two-bedroom apartment. During the summers they began trading off who would go to college. They both finally finished their undergraduate degrees from Minot State College in 1970. The fall of 1970, Mark would be starting High School. They made the decision to apply for teaching positions at District #1 in Williston. Both were offered positions, but Tom had been approached to be Superintendent of District #8. Dot taught at McVay and Wilkinson at different times, always in first, second, or third grade.
Mark eventually joined the Army and attended West Point. Kathy followed in her parents’ footsteps and became a teacher. Mark didn’t miss the teaching gene; he also became a teacher after his retirement from the Army. Tom missed the classroom and went back to teaching in District #1. Tom and Dot retired from teaching in the spring of 1990.
Dot and Tom loved retirement. They had never joined an organization they both couldn’t join, never went out unless they both went, they were always Dot and Tom. They had a winter home in Mesa, AZ and would return to Williston in the summer. Dot was thrilled to never see snow again if she could help it. Dot had taken up knitting and crocheting when Mark and wife Sue, had twin boys. She loved making booties, baby blankets, baby sweaters, and afghans for her children and grandchildren. She made each child and grandchild a special Christmas stocking. There was nothing she couldn’t make out of plastic canvas. She was also a voracious reader and loved to bake, not cook, but bake. They loved to play cards and games.
She and Tom loved to travel. Whether by bus, train, plane, or cruise ship, from Alaska to China and many places in between, they explored the world together. Dot made elaborate scrapbooks of their travels. They also spent time between Williston with Kathy and Dan, and wherever Mark and Sue were stationed and then in Allegheny, NY when Mark retired from the Army.
In the last few years Dot’s health began to fail. She and Tom moved to independent living in Mesa, then to the Arbor House in Williston. February of 2022, she made her final move into Bethel Lutheran Home. She was a resident there until her passing on January 13, 2023.
Dot was proceeded in death by her parents, Lillie and Dewain Smith, special step-dad Seivert Solheim, son Thomas Mark Hagen, brothers and sisters-in-law Neil and Ella Smith, Loren and Esther Smith, and brother Douglas Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tom, daughter Kathy (Dan) Kalil, Williston, daughter-in-law Susan Hagen of Mesa AZ, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Dot will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Home and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dot or leave condolences for her family.