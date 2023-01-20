Darlene “Dot” Hagen, 86

Darlene “Dot” Hagen, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, January 13, 2023.

In keeping with Dot’s wishes, cremation had taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Williston and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



