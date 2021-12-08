Darlene Devoe, 77, Bismarck, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 4, 2021 in Bismarck.
Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 10 at New Life Church, 1320 Tacoma Ave, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Darlene was born January 17, 1944 in Lemmon, SD. The daughter of Donald and Doris Albert. She grew up and attended schools in Morristown, SD and Williston, ND. She went on to beauty school in Miles City, MT. She returned to Williston, where she would marry Donald Devoe, on August 26, 1972. She was a wonderful mother to six children. She worked as a hairstylist, respiratory therapist, and as a salesclerk at Kum N Go, and finally K-mart, where she retired from in 2005. In 2000 they moved to Minot so Don could be closer to his work at the Air Force Base. Following the 2011 flood in Minot, she moved to Bismarck to be closer to family.
She enjoyed playing video games, crocheting, bowling, playing marbles, camping, fishing, and visiting with friends and family. She was an ardent evangelist, who was eager to share the gospel and her love for Jesus.
Darlene was survived by her children, Jaylene Fousha, Roundup, MT, Danielle Bunyi, Vallejo, CA, Christopher Devoe, Bonney Lake, WA, Angela (Larry) Sanders, Aberdeen, SD, Michelle Lund, Bismarck, ND, and Amber (Jeremy) Rogers, Minot, ND; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and her half-sister Sharon Diley, Raymore, MO.
She was preceded by her husband, Donald; her parents; her son-in-law, James Lund; and her infant brother, Robert.
To share memories of Darlene, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit, www.parkwayfuneral.com
