Darlene Cvancara 91, of Stanley, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Cvancara as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

