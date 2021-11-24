Darlene Bishop, 76
Darlene Victoria Bishop, 76, of Williston, ND, died at her daughter’s side on November 15, 2021, in Columbia, Missouri, after a brief illness.
Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday morning, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate, and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Friday evening, November 26th at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 26th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour before the service at the church on Saturday, November 27th.
Darlene, a member of the Three Clan and a child of the Water Buster Clan, was born Otter Woman Mirabooge Wiash Spotted Wolf on November 14, 1945, at home in Shell Creek, North Dakota, to Agnes Spotted Wolf.
When Darlene was only four, her mother passed away of tuberculosis. She was lovingly raised by her grandparents, George and Gertrude Spotted Wolf.
As a young woman, Darlene enjoyed barrel racing and singing competitions. When Darlene won a contest singing Hank Williams’s “May You Never Be Alone Like Me,” her grandmother in the audience was so overcome she actually fainted!
Darlene lived most of her young life in Newtown, ND, and later in Williston, ND. She met the love of her life, Marvin Lee Roy Bishop, and married him in 1973. They were married for 48 years until Marvin passed away in 2019.
Together they raised her daughter, Tina. It was when Tina grew up and had children of her own that Darlene became “Grandma.” But Grandma did not become “Grandma” to only Tina’s children, Darlene became “Grandma” to her entire known world. It was a name she loved and a role she cherished.
Most of Darlene’s working life was spent as a waitress or cook. Her favorite job was as head cook at Hagan Elementary School. She did not just cook regular school meals, she always made the meals special to staff and students. Her specialty was adding extras to a dish to make it taste or look better. There was no holiday forgotten by Darlene. She decorated cookies, placed spider rings on napkins, or made ghost suckers for every student! She loved the students, and they loved her. Darlene left Hagan in 2010 to stay home to care for Marvin, but she continued to bring treats to the school each holiday for years afterward.
Grandma acquired many, many grandchildren. They included all of her grandson’s friends, all family relatives and their friends, and every child she met. She was Grandma to countless people in Newtown, Mandaree, Poplar, and Williston. It did not matter if you were 75 years younger than her or 10 years younger. She was “Grandma” and loved for you to call her that.
Grandma was known for her generous and kind spirit. She loved holidays and would put together gift packages for loved ones to celebrate every holiday. She supported many good causes and especially relished silent auctions. She was ruthless in her bidding, and anyone who had an eye on an item that Grandma also wanted knew they were in for a bidding war!
Grandma adopted the Tae Kwon Do youth program in Williston and generously supported it in the form of donations and scholarships. Grandma also enjoyed crafts, and her creations decorated her home and many others’ homes. Grandma loved dancing and music, especially rock-and-roll from the 60s and 70s. She enjoyed live concerts. One of her favorites was the John Fogerty concert she saw in Newtown.
Although Grandma was allergic to the sun, she enjoyed camping and fishing throughout her life. She slathered on sunscreen every day and enjoyed the activities while well shaded. She was famous for being able to put on a full meal for a crowd with little notice. Sometimes it was fish on the shore of the lake.
Grandma was a true believer in our Lord. She never went anywhere without wearing one of her many crosses. She knew one day she’d meet Him and be reunited with Marv and the loved ones who had gone before her. Her family and friends draw comfort in knowing she has earned her reward in heaven.
Grandma will be heartily missed by her large extended family. She leaves behind her daughter Tina Flesness and her husband, Don Flesness, grandsons Scott Wiedrich, Kurt Wiedrich (Jill), Garret Flesness, Brett Flesness (Felicia), and Evitt Flesness, all of Williston. She also leaves behind great granddaughters Aislinn, Amelia, and Kaylynn and great grandsons Kade and Kolt.
Grandma is also missed by special family member Katie Schnider (Josh), who was by Grandma’s side caring for Marvin during his long incapacitation, and their daughters Luella, Rita, and Charlotte.
Her Poplar family, Rick and Maureen Dionne, grandchildren Richard Dionne, Jr., (Nettie), Brandy, Shannon (Clayton), Martell, Mercedee (Dante), were also very close to Grandma’s heart. Grandma cherished her extended family of sisters, brothers, children, and grandchildren and will be dearly missed by them.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Darlene or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.