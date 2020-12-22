Darla Jean Greaves, 60

Darla Jean Greaves went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her. A pillar of strength, her faith in the Lord carried her gracefully to the end.
A Memorial Service celebrating Darla’s life will be held Monday afternoon, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston. Rev. TJ Green will officiate and interment of the cremated remains will take place at a later date in Pleasant Prairie Cemetery North of Larson, ND.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Sunday, December 27th from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and at the Church on Monday, December 28th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
Darla was born March 10, 1960 in Crosby ND to Leonard and Eula Lunstad. Darla was the 5th of 8 children raised on the family farm near Columbus, ND.
Darla married Joey Greaves on August 12, 1978.
Darla graduated from Columbus High School in 1979.
Darla and Joe made their home in Williston and raised 6 children together. With all life’s ups and downs over the last 42 years, Joe and Darla always stood strong together and raised a close-knit family with lots of love.
Joe and Darla drove mail routes for USPS for many years. Darla has always had a very giving nature. During her lay over time on the mail route in Tioga, Darla helped many of the elderly with cleaning, cooking, errands and odd jobs. She was always willing to help and spread joy and love.
Darla worked a variety of jobs at Walmart over a period of 26 years. She took pride in her years of keeping up with men/women’s wear and jewelry. She worked weekends, holidays, birthdays and still made sure to make family time and holidays special.
Darla enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, cross stitch, sewing, caring for everyone, arts and crafts, fishing and anything with her family.
Darla taught Sunday school for over 30 years and treasured her time with the children and had a great love for the Lord and her Church.
Darla was born a hard worker and the first to volunteer for anything that needed to be done on the farm, in the kitchen, on her jobs… everywhere. Darla’s strength and resilience has always been admirable.
Darla was preceded in death by her Father, Mother, brother, Jacob Lunstad, and a set of premature twins; Gina Rose and Jera Jone Greaves.
Darla is survived by her loving husband Joey, 6 children: Jacy – Mandan, ND, Jori, Rena (Jeremy Krolak), Jordan (Samantha Clark), Rosalee (Grant Werkmeister), and Jarvis all from Williston. Grandchildren: Elizabeth, James, Eva, Samuel, Felicity, Treyton, Greyson and Karsyn and Step Grandchildren: Trinity, Christian Krolak, Christian and Travis Werkmeister, and Charley, Rhyan and Maximus Clark. Brothers: Terry Martin and Darol Lunstad, Sisters: Carol Mattern, Linda Lunstad, JoAnn Lunstad and Gladys Peterson.
