Darla Jean Greaves went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her. A pillar of strength, her faith in the Lord carried her gracefully to the end.
A Memorial Service celebrating Darla’s life will be held Monday afternoon, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston. Rev. TJ Green will officiate and interment of the cremated remains will take place at a later date in Pleasant Prairie Cemetery North of Larson, ND.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Sunday, December 27th from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and at the Church on Monday, December 28th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
Darla’s Memorial Service will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK AT 2:00 PM Monday, December 28th. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to: EVERSON COUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME, click on the EVENT, for Darla.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Darla or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the Family.