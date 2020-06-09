Darcy Wiedmer, 58, formerly of Williston, ND, more recently of Atlanta, GA passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Darcy’s funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Aaron Case will officiate. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Darcy’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing