Darcy Wiedmer, 58, formerly of Williston, ND, more recently of Atlanta, GA passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

