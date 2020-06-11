Darcy Ray Wiedmer, 58

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Darcy Ray Wiedmer, passed away at his home in Sharpsburg, Georgia, at the age of 58. Darcy was born in Tioga, ND on December 24, 1961, to Rueben Wiedmer and Judy Lund Wiedmer. The family moved around some during Darcy’s childhood but eventually settled in Williston and Darcy graduated from Williston High School in 1980.
Following high school, Darcy worked for Wisco Oilfield Service and for H & L Well Service in the thick of the oil patch for several years. He disliked the harsh winters and even though his father, Rueben, had achieved success working in the oil field, Darcy decided he had a different vision. He enrolled in aviation mechanic school in Fargo, North Dakota, and this made perfect sense for him as he was a master of engines and anything mechanical. He graduated at the top of his class and landed the job of his dreams working for Delta Airlines as an airline mechanic. His Dad and him loaded up his truck with the help of his best friend Warren Nelson. They headed to the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Darcy grinning from ear to ear embracing this new chapter in his life. He was very proud of his established career with Delta which he was with for 30+ years. He made many friends and was a cherished co-worker. Darcy had great stories of his experience working on the big jet engines and his co-workers learned from his expertise.
Darcy loved his family and had a heart of gold. His family looked up to him and loved him dearly. Darcy often had a mischievous grin on his face which left you wondering what he was up to next. He enjoyed being a big brother to his sisters, Shelly and Lanelle and he had a special “nickname” calling them his “Twisted Sisters”, a 1980’s rock band, (which back fired), leaving him with the nick name Uncle Ed! He rescued them a time or two with fixing wrecked cars but that involved a lot of bribery. He begrudgingly accepted the role and took one for the team! Back in his high school years he spent countless hours in the garage rebuilding his ‘71 Chevelle car, every inch of it sparkling and chromed to the max. Racing down main, Darcy couldn't be beat in his pure, raw, horse power car, which proudly showed his labor of love. Darcy could accomplish anything he set his mind to!
In 2018 he built his dream house! A year later Wendi, his girlfriend, turned his house into a home! They created many memories there together!
Darcy loved his dogs, Cody, Teddy and Elli who he rescued from the animal shelter. They were his pride and joy, he treated them like royalty.
He was full of fun and jokes but not when it came to politics, he was very patriotic and was a huge Trump supporter. He believed that Trump looked out for our country’s military veterans.
Darcy was a model employee, friend, brother and uncle. His strong belief in the Lord showed through to all of us! We are missing you already “Uncle Ed”!
Darcy is survived by his sister, Shelly Lutz (Dennis Pederson) of Williston, ND; his sister, Lanelle Crosswait of Rapid City, SD; and his nieces, Amber Melland of Billings, MT; Kylie Lutz of Williston; Lauren Lutz of Williston and Hailey Crosswait and Danica Crosswait of Rapid City, SD; girlfriend, Wendi Sullivan Sorrell and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Darcy is preceded in death by his father and mother, Rueben Wiedmer and Judy Wiedmer, his grandmother, Leona Rowe (Marlenee), and his grandfather, Nels Lund.
The family asks that in lieu of money to the family or flowers that memorials be made in honor of Darcy Wiedmer to the charity of your choice or by simply passing on a random act of kindness.
Darcy’s funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Aaron Case will officiate. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. All are welcome to attend a barbeque at 6818 Darby Lane, Williston after the burial.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Darcy’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing