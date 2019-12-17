Dante Garrett, 37, of Williston, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, December 14, 2019.
His Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Chris Walstad will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the service at 3:00 PM.
Dante Conrad Garrett was born on October 11, 1982 to David and Linda (Pervis) Garrett. He was raised and educated in Denver, Colorado. After high school, he attended two years of college in the Denver area.
Dante moved to the Williston area to start work in the oilfield.
He worked for Select and Secure Energy doing Frac Water Transfer and most recently started work with Pipe Glove.
While he was working here he met Kylie, who he would soon make his wife.
On, April 25, 2014 Dante & Kylie married in Williston, ND. Together, they are raising two sons, Gavin Garrett and Chance Treffry.
Dante enjoyed watching and playing basketball. His favorite baseball team was the Colorado Rockies. He recently became interested in fishing and started to enjoy that in his spare time.
Dante is survived by his wife, Kylie Salveson, Williston, ND; sons, Gavin Garrett and Chance Treffry, Williston, ND; mother, Linda Pervis-Garrett, Williston, ND; father and mother-in-law, Brian and Karla Salveson; sister-in-law, Allison (Randy) Stensland; neice, Hattie; nephew, Kane; grandmother, Irene Pervis, Aura, CO; and brother, Janteri Pervis.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dante or leave condolences for his family.