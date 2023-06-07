Danny Lacher, 68, of Williston, ND passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
It is with great sadness that Dan Lacher, 68, took his last breath on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Williston, ND. As we are heartbroken, we know this is what he wanted and was ready. It brings us peace knowing that he is no longer suffering and hope that he will be at peace and finds the happiness that he has been searching for the past years since the loss of his legs.
Dan was born in Williston, ND to Leo and Joan Lacher on July 20, 1954. He was raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1973. In his earlier years, he worked in the oilfield, but took the most pride in being a tracker for adolescents. The hobbies he enjoyed were hunting, fishing, making jerky, and visiting with friends.
Dan was united in marriage with Terri on September 21, 1985. Terri stood by his side through better or worse and always kept a positive attitude. She was his saving grace.
Dan was especially proud of his four children. Even at times a little overprotective, we knew he loved us. Dan was very social and enjoyed visiting with friends. As we all know, he loved teasing and telling his “inappropriate” jokes.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Terri; four children, Kristin (Greg) Backhaus, Danielle (Holand) Neubauer, Danette (Jon) Ostby, Dustin (Kim) Lacher; 10 grandchildren; sister, Julie (Jim) Dunnigan; aunt, Jenny Lacher and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven Lacher.
He will be missed greatly. Always remember the good times and cherish them. Until we see you again…
Cremation has taken place. Danny’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will be officiating. Danny will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time. A Family Service, open to the public, will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Danny’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Following the services, family and friends are welcome to join us in the celebration of his life in the Hospitality Room at the Funeral Home.
