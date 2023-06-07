Danny Lacher

Danny Lacher, 68, of Williston, ND passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

It is with great sadness that Dan Lacher, 68, took his last breath on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Williston, ND. As we are heartbroken, we know this is what he wanted and was ready. It brings us peace knowing that he is no longer suffering and hope that he will be at peace and finds the happiness that he has been searching for the past years since the loss of his legs.

