Daniel Kjorstad, 72 Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago

Daniel Kjorstad, 72, of Mesa, AZ formerly of Williston, passed away at his home in Mesa on Monday evening, January 30, 2023.His funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Daniel or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kjorstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.