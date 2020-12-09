Daniel Bundy, 69
Funeral services for Daniel Bundy, 69, of Watford City, ND are Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Living Faith Church in Watford City with Pastor Roger Olson officiating. Visitation is Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City and one hour prior to the funeral under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Daniel Allen Bundy was born December 11, 1950 in Devils Lake, ND to Burton and Helen (Simonson) Bundy. He grew up in a Christian home where they loved the Lord. In his early years, Dan lived in Devils Lake and then mostly grew up in Williston. He went to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy for the last two years of high school and graduated from there. That was where he met his wife Linda Emerson. Dan and Linda were married December 26, 1970 and they had three children, Julia (Shawn) Wisen, Starla (Jason) Marmon and Tony (Karen) Bundy.
Dan loved the Lord and was active in the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston and Living Faith Church in Watford City. He was an Elder at both churches. Most of his working life was spent working as Production Manager for the Williston Herald. He and Linda moved to Watford City in 2007 where he worked for Red Rock/Crestwood for eight years. He also worked part-time for Automation X until full retirement.
Dan loved to have fun and play tricks on everyone. Fishing was always his favorite hobby, starting at a very early age. He was a fishing guide and made many trips out with family and friends. He also made custom fishing poles.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Burton and Helen Bundy, and his brother Michael Bundy.
He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Julia (Shawn) Wisen of Pottstown, PA, Starla (Jason) Marmon of Watford City, ND, son Anton (Karen) Bundy of Sanborn, ND, the mother who raised him Bonnie Bundy of Sun City, AZ, sisters Susan (Jim) Jenks, Jane (Joel) Backstrom, Patty (Bob) Roeder, his brother Barry (Wanda) Bundy, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.