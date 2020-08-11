Daniel Baumann, 34, of Williston, ND more recently of California passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in California.
Daniel Ian Baumann was born to Lynnette Weltikol and Jeff Baumann in Stanley, ND on March 26, 1986.
If there was one thing Daniel was most proud of in his life, it was his children. He loved them with his whole heart, they were his pride and joy.
Growing up, Daniel enjoyed playing basketball, football and baseball. He was a natural born athlete and many fond memories were made during the traveling years. Daniel was also a born charmer. He could get in trouble one second and have the whole room laughing the next. He also loved to cook and clean, which went hand in hand with his charming ways. He made a wonderful houseguest as he would have supper whipped up and the house spick and span.
Daniel lived his life to the fullest. He wasn’t afraid of a challenge, he enjoyed any and all outdoor activities whether it be bull riding, skateboarding, horseback riding or organized games with his older brothers and buddies in their childhood neighborhood.
Daniel had a knack for one liners and making up his own unique phrases. (I get up in the morning!) His nephews would repeat these all day, every day. Dan had a way with kids and had a special bond with his nephews. He kept them laughing and made sure they never ran out of ways to entertain (annoy) their parents! He could make anything fun and was basically just a big kid at heart.
Daniel’s heart was as big as his smile and he made friends quickly and easily. He had the most magnetic personality. He was someone everyone wanted to be around. His smile lit up a room and he had the most infectious laugh. He wasn’t afraid to be his goofy self around anyone. It was nearly impossible to be in a bad mood around him.
Daniel will always be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, loving and wonderfully goofy. His smile and light hearted ways will forever live on in our memories.
To know Dan was to love Dan and although he left us too soon, he made a big impact on all who met him.
Daniel is survived by, his father, Jeffery (Debbie) Baumann of Westminster, CA; mother Lynnette (Jeffrey) Weltikol of Williston, ND; sons, Ayden, Jakzen; daughter, Jerzie Erickson all of Mankato, MN; daughter, Priscilla Epping of Newcastle, WY; brothers, Chad (Brittany) Baumann and their children, Kale, Karter, Teegan and Jace Baumann of Williston, ND; Corey (Sarah) Baumann and their children, Ethan and Traysen of Williston; brother, Brandon (Abigail) Weltikol and their son, Dallas Weltikol of Grand Forks, ND; sister, Tara (Zachary) Peterson and their children Wyatt, Ada and Oakley of Williston, ND; brother, Cole (Lindsay) Weltikol of Williston, ND; brother, Kory Kelley of Anaheim, CA; grandmothers, Bobbie Baumann of Bottineau, ND, Carol Radenz of Mesa, AZ; grandparents, LeOtis (Carol) Olney of Lignite, ND, Larry and Nanna Weltikol of Flaxville, MT; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by Grandpa, Albert (Larry) Baumann.
Daniel’s Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with a Family Service beginning at 5:00 PM.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.