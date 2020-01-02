Dana John Deibert, 59

On Friday, December 27th, 2019, Dana John Deibert, loving father, brother and companion passed away at the age of 59.
Dana was born on October 5th, 1960 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Tom and Joanne Deibert.
Dana attended school in Williston, ND and completed his education in Nemo, SD at Job Corp. It is there he learned the carpentry trade, which would carry him through his life. Dana had a passion for working with his hands, and as a builder, he was a hard worker as well as a perfectionist.
His hobbies included fishing and golf.
Dana particularly loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Dana will be remembered for his infectious smile and his kind and gentle spirit. Dana was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Joanne. He is survived by his companion, Doreen, two sons, Skyler and Bradley; two brothers, James and Tom, one sister, Mary. Dana had one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at a later date.