Dan Bearce, 70, of rural Williston, passed away at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana, early Sunday morning, March 6, 2022.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, Rev. Jeannie Madsen will officiate.
A family service, open to the public, will be held at 5:30 PM on Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel inn Williston. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
Daniel Thomas Bearce was born on November 16, 1951 to Bud and Betty (Barnensheer) Bearce in Williston, ND. He was baptized in the Catholic faith. Betty and Bud had him baptized as an infant due to his unwillingness to eat. She would joke…”can you believe Danny was refusing to eat?!” Dan attended Trenton High School, graduating in 1969. He attended UND Williston, played baseball, basketball and graduated with an associates degree in Farm Management in 1971. Following college, Dan worked for and later managed the Buford-Trenton Irrigation District. Later, farming and ranching became his full time job and way of life until the end.
Dan and Debbie (Gable) were married on April 28, 1979 in Fairview Montana. He and Debbie lived and worked together on the farm raising their family, growing wheat and working cows. The two spent a lot of their time driving the pastures checking fences and watering the cows.
Dan will be remembered by many for his huge sense of humor and wit. Not a day went by without some sort of joke, prank and many laughs. He loved the outdoors, and rarely turned down a hunting or fishing trip – as long as the work was done first. He looked forward to calls from his family and friends. Dan love music and the grand children would say…”grandpa thinks he is George Jones.”
Sports was a huge part of Dan’s life growing up. He had an amazing memory and would easily recall certain games, scores and stats. Local sports, or professional sports, he always had a game on TV or radio. Dan lovingly followed his grandchildren to all sporting events. He followed the Trenton Tigers, and the Williston Coyotes. Dan’s 7 grandchildren were his pride and joy. Not a day went by without phone calls and high fives with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his granddaughter, Dru and her Cross Country team win back to back state titles these last two years. No matter what the sport, his advice to his family was…”Even if you’re not the best player on the team, you can always hustle!”
Dan officially “retired” from farming. His family knew that simply meant the paperwork was complete. Dan was still the “ramrod” of the operation. He continued to work with Marty, always reminding him of what needs to get done, and of course, how to do it. Some days, Dan was louder than needed with his advice and teaching…but his perfectionism in farming will be forever remembered and appreciated.
Dan leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Debbie; son, Marty (Katie) with their children, Elwyn, Chantztyn, Preston; daughter, Jill (Nathan) Zander, with their children, Dru, Jovi, Jett, and Dani; brothers, Ted (Peggy) Bearce, Mark (Tammy) Bearce; sisters, Bonny (Richard) Fredricksen, Nancy (Raymond) Gysler; Mary (Shane) Moran.
Preceding Dan in death were his parents, Bud and Betty Bearce; sister, Laurie Jo; and nephew, Beau James Moran.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dan or leave condolences for his family.