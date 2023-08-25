Dan Baker Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan Baker, of Williston, passed away on August 24, 2023 in Plymouth, Minnesota at the Alina Health Medical Center.His Service will be held on Wednesday, August 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will Officiate the Service.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, from 9:00 - 5:00 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Leave your condolences for the family on our website eversoncoughlin.com. The EversonCoughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Williston is in care of the arrangements. To send flowers to the family of Dan Baker, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Aug 29 Visitation Tuesday, August 29, 2023 9:00AM-5:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Aug 30 Service Wednesday, August 30, 2023 11:00AM-12:00PM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 1821 9th Ave W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Internet Non-criminal Law Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Man charged with theft after illegally squatting at Williston hotel SWAT called after traffic stop turns violent Suspect identified in August 18 shooting Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Offering a permanent keepsake North Dakota film set in Williston now on streaming sites Coyotes fall in final minute in action packed opener Sheriff asking public to avoid the Pilot gas station at 13 mile corner Williston PD announces arrests over last week Winterton Suites Motel gets makeover