Dan Baker, of Williston, passed away on August 24, 2023 in Plymouth, Minnesota at the Alina Health Medical Center.

His Service will be held on Wednesday, August 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston.  Rev. David Maxfield will Officiate the Service.

Service information

Aug 29
Visitation
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 30
Service
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
1821 9th Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
