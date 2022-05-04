Dale Sveet, 59, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Dale’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. Pastor Joshua Parris will be officiating. Burial will be at the St. Petre Cemetery in Bonetraill, ND.
The Funeral Service will be recorded and available for viewing following the service; you can view Dale’s service directly on his obituary page at www.fulkersons.com.
Dale LeRoy Sveet was born July 14, 1962 in Williston, North Dakota to Peter and Judith Sveet. While growing up on the family farm in Bonetraill, North Dakota, Dale discovered his love for farming and ranching.
He was confirmed in his faith at Saint Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, North Dakota. In high school he was active in basketball and football. He graduated from Grenora High School in 1981.
After graduating, Dale continued his love for farming and ranching while also finding his passion in horsemanship. In 1992 Dale went to work in the oilfield, where he worked various jobs. Eventually his love for the rural lifestyle of working outdoors guided him back to the homestead, where he resided for the remainder of his years.
Some of Dale’s favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, but his true joy was spent playing cards with friends.
Dale is survived by his brother, Milo (Kathy) Sveet and their families, Tyrel (Britnee) Sveet and their children, Brynlee and Theo Sveet; Jordan (Justine) Sveet and their daughter, Sadie Sveet; Bradi (Brandon) Kittleson; sister, Janice (Robert) Olson and their families, Robby (Rebecca) Olson and their children, Malena Olson, daughter, Crystal Olson, sons, Keane Birrenkott, Mikk (Jesse) Olson, daughter, Janine (Tim) Martin, son, Jonathon Martin.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Judith Sveet; grandparents, Andreas and Ingeborg Sveet, Martin and Caroline Carlson; best friend, Lars Ronning; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
