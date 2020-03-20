Dale Edward Jones, 71, passed away peacefully at home in Emmett, Idaho on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 with friends & family nearby and his loving wife Toni by his side, just as she had been for 53+ years.
Dale was born September 10, 1948 in Williston, N.D. to William A. Jones and Donna (Rahlfs) Skistad. He was the first of six children and was a go-getter right from the beginning.
Dale’s first job (a paper route he had with his sister, Stormie) bought the family their first television. He went to Nebraska at only 15 years old and learned to custom-combine. Dale attended college at the University Of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND and he married his high school sweetheart Toni (Garman) on June 10, 1967.
Dale owned several businesses in his lifetime, including North Dakota businesses The Missouri Club and Flickertail Lounge (co-owned with his sister Pattie & brother-in-law, David). He was a Business Manager with the Carpenter’s Union of Bismarck, ND for 9 years. He was very involved with the Democratic Party Presidential run in 1984 for Walter Mondale, which gave his daughter & niece the opportunity to be Paige’s at the Democratic National Convention. Dale was always eager to learn something new. He even managed apartments in Minnesota for several years and did maintenance/carpentry work for various businesses in the Hopkins, MN area.
In his younger days, Dale loved working on cars. He enjoyed scuba diving, playing cards, especially Pinochle, with his brother-in-law David. He could talk your ear off on the phone and cherished his many friendships, most notably his dear friend Sanford Wickhum. He was a regular at Karaoke while living in Minnesota, usually with his sister & his niece. He is probably dazzling the Angels with his rendition of “Green, Green Grass of Home” in Heaven right now. After spending many years in the Garrison, ND area, he and Toni moved to Minnesota for several years, before finally settling on their hobby farm in Emmett, Idaho so they could be closer to their daughter and her family. Inspired by their daughter’s lifelong love of horses, Dale & Toni purchased several for her, which Dale would ride when he was able. Dale enjoyed tinkering around the yard/barn and tending to the horses and other animals.
Family was extremely important to Dale. He was so proud of his son Chad, or “Jonesy” as he called him, of San Diego, CA (girlfriend of many years, Jessica), and daughter Kim, “Renee,” of Emmett, ID, who he would brag about to anyone he came across. He was also very proud of his grandchildren Dakota Jones (26), Cassidy Jones (19), Sydney Jones (17), Jacob Severance (21), Jordan Severance (19), and Jesse Severance (17).
Dale is survived by his wife Toni, his children & grandchildren, sisters Stormie (Butch) Remus, Pattie Biwer, Lori Longshore-Skistad Rowan, brothers Kyle (Sally) Skistad , Kory (Veronica) Skistad, brothers & sisters-in-law Jim (Vicky) Garman, Ed Garman, Ron Garman, Roger Garman, Jolene Oyloe, as well as many nieces and nephews — Richard Wagner, Kema (Tim) Messenger, Danika & Kailey Longshore, Kristian, Bergen & Braydon Skistad, Kelly, Misty & Donavon (Angie) Skistad, Kory Garman, Katrina (Brandon) Ellvanger, Gabriel Garman, Trista (Brent) Neether, Jody Haug, Crystal Benth, Tiffany (Steve) Johnson, Chris Sondrol and all their children. He is proceeded in death by his father, William A. Jones, step-father Birger Skistad, father-in-law Anton Garman, mother-in-law Catherine (Ness) Garman, brothers-in-law David Biwer and Steve Oyloe, sister-in-law Vicki Haug and niece Tara Garman.
Dale was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by so many people. According to his sister Pattie, “Dale was my hero growing up. He was the most loving & protective big brother. I was blessed to have him in my life.”
Cards may be sent to Toni Jones, P.O. Box 755, Emmett, Idaho 83617. Donations in Dale’s memory can be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.