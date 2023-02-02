Dakota Ramsey, 24, Kenmare, ND, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at a Minot hospital.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. In Keeping with Dakota’s wishes, cremation will follow visitation.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Friday, February 3, 2023
9:00AM-3:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Feb 3
Private Family Service
Friday, February 3, 2023
4:00PM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
