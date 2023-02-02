Dakota Ramsey, 24 Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota Ramsey, 24, Kenmare, ND, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at a Minot hospital.Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. In Keeping with Dakota’s wishes, cremation will follow visitation.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dakota or leave condolences for his family. To send flowers to the family of Dakota Ramsey , please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Feb 3 Visitation Friday, February 3, 2023 9:00AM-3:00PM Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel 112 4th Street East Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Feb 3 Private Family Service Friday, February 3, 2023 4:00PM-5:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Private Family Service begins. Tags Ethnology Load comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal placed on paid leave Williston school district completes investigation of principal WSC VP of Academic Affairs on administrative leave pending investigation Many Willistonites honored at annual Chamber banquet Williston Dirty Dough Cookie shop coming soon From the Superintendent's Desk Gate City Bank celebrated 100 years with $100K donation Oil and gas jobs are on the rise in the Bakken WFD stays busy over last week ND Highway Patrol seeking information about hit-and-run near Arnegard