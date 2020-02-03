Curtis Thompson, 66
Curtis Thompson, 66, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
His memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Interment of his cremated remains will take place in Riverview Cemetery following the service at the church.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest register on Thursday, February 6, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Curtis or leave condolences for his family.