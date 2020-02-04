Curtis Thompson, 66, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
His memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Interment of his cremated remains will take place in Riverview Cemetery following the service at the church.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest register on Thursday, February 6, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
Curtis Thompson was born to Ivan and Betty (Berry) Thompson in Rugby, North Dakota on September 19, 1953. He was a 1971 graduate of Esmond High School and upon graduation attended Lake Region Junior College.
On December 18, 1976, Curt was united in marriage to Joan Wrangham in Harvey, North Dakota.
Curtis worked in gravel construction until 1981 when he started his career in the oil industry. He was employed for Dowell and Schlumberger which took him to Alaska’s North Slope for seventeen years of his career. Most recently, Curt was working at Petroleum Experience as a consultant.
Curt enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and watching football, when he had the time off.
Surviving Curt are his wife, Joan of Williston; daughters, Jessica (Aaron) Enno and Melinda (Jon) Rasmussen all of Williston; five grandchildren, Brenden, Renae, Alan, Sarah and Aubrey; brothers, Jim (Dottie) of Fargo and Byron (Sandy) of Omaha, NE; sister, Gloria (Lenis) Knudtson of Kent, WA; mother-in-law, Winifred Schiele and brothers and sisters-in law, Darla (Joe) Peterson, Neil (Natalie) Wrangham and Pam Monson.
Preceding Curt in death were his parents, Ivan and Betty Thompson; sister, Sylvia Leier; brothers-in-law, Dennis Leier and Keith Monson.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Curtis or leave condolences for his family.