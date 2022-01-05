Curtis Sylte, 61
Curtis Sylte, 61, of Williston, ND, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his residence North of Williston, ND.
Curtis’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 8 th , 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Dave Maxfield will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Friday, January 7th , 2022 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A friends and family service will be held on Friday, January 7th , 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Curtis’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Curtis Ray Sylte was born April 21, 1960 to Willis and Dorothy (Brunelle) Sylte in Williston, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm north of Williston. Curt was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he also attended elementary school. He then attended Williston Junior High and graduated from Williston High School in 1979. Curt furthered his education at UND-Williston, where he received a welding certificate. In his younger years, he worked at Jerry Harmon Motors, Tony’s Equipment, Williston Redi-Mix, PAMCO, Industrial Equipment and later did some work for M & K Hotshot. In his mid-20’s, Curt started farming and this was his lifelong passion. He was happiest when he was driving a tractor or combine. Curt served for 36 years as the clerk/treasurer for Athens Township and also served on the Williams County Vector Control Board.
On June 15th , 1985 he married Phyllis Hagen, and they established their life together on the farmstead that his grandfather, Edwin Sylte, homesteaded. The farmstead was north of Williston, where they raised their children, Andrew and Lisa. Curt enjoyed playing volleyball, camping, ice fishing, hunting, cruising in his pontoon at Blacktail Dam, or you could find him cruising around in his Ranger.
In 2018, Curt was diagnosed with autonomic neuropathy. Over the last few years, Curt’s health slowly declined due to the progression of his autonomic neuropathy. In April 2020, he was injured in an accident and then in August 2020 he became infected with COVID, both of which he was fortunate to survive.
Curt’s grandchildren have been the light of his life over the past few years. As his health failed, he never gave up and he tried to stay as active as he could when his body allowed it. He truly enjoyed the phone calls and visits from family, friends, and neighbors. He will be deeply missed by many people.
Curt is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Andrew (Mara) and their children, Ayden and Ava; daughter, Lisa (Willy Senff) and their daughter, Yolanda; brothers, Ronald (Ruby), Derald (Deb Sellheim) and Russell (Traci); sister, Nancy (Paul) Keller; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Peggy) Hagen, John (Diane) Hagen and Neil (Paula) Hagen; sisters-in-law, Judy Sylte and Vonda (Kevin) Syverson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Willis Sylte; grandparents, Edwin and Nevada Sylte, Ledger and Corinne Brunelle; brothers, Calvin Sylte and Myron Sylte; sister, Karen Lindsey; brother-in-law, Dean Lindsey; sister-in-law, Cindy Sylte; father-in-law, Leonard Hagen; and mother-in- law, Thelma Hagen.