Craig D. Anhalt, 72, of Williston, ND, formerly of Phoenix, AZ and Westby, MT, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
In keeping with his wishes cremation will take place and private graveside services will be held in the Westby Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.