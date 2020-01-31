Courtland “Court” Browning, 78, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND with his family by his side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the mass. A vigil service with a Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment will be held 2:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the mass.
Courtland Loring Browning was born to Lyle Marion Browning and Estella Josie Webb at Bozarth’s Nursing Home in Toppenish, WA on July 14, 1941.
On November 21, 1956, Court met Laurlynn Joy Cooke at a Catholic Teen’s dance in Yakima, WA. Court and Laurlynn married on March 5, 1960 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Honolulu, HI.
Court joined the Navy on August 5, 1959 and completed boot camp in San Diego, CA. His first duty station was the USS Landsing (DE-388) in Pearl Harbor, HI. He completed Radio School (RMA) and Teletype school in San Diego, CA. They made their way to Charleston, SC where he was transferred to the USS James C Owens which brought him back to Hawaii in 1970 where Court deployed to Vietnam. Courtland retired out of the active military in Oct of 1972 as a Radioman first class.
Once Court was in the reserves he joined the Oregon State Police for 8 years and became a Chief Petty Officer through the active Navy Reserves. They stayed along the West Coast until finally moving to Williston, ND. Court started working at the Williston Parks and Recreation in 1997 where he would work at the Rec Center, the indoor pool, and the Municipal Golf Course.
Court enjoyed golfing any chance he could when working at the Municipal “Muni” Golf Course. He had a passion of collecting stamps which he started when he was in grade school, but was put on hold due to his military service. He proceeded to start collecting again in 1995 and has filled 7 books. He developed a passion for classic cars which started with his dad’s 1936 Chevy Truck in high school.
Court was very active with his organizations including: The Knights of Columbus (1964) where he joined the 4th degree in 1975, Veteran of Foreign Wars (1986), Military Order of the Cooties (1986), the Moose Lodge (1995), Disabled American Veterans (1996), and the American Legion (2000).
Court was a very devout Catholic and attended mass every Saturday with his wife at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He had a big heart for animals especially his beloved cat Frankie Natra. He loved 1950’s Rock-N-Roll and he even taught himself how to play the guitar. Court was a huge history buff especially when it came to World War II (his father Lyle Browning served) and World War I (his grandfather Lester Webb served).
Court is survived by his wife of 59 years, Laurlynn; children, Désirée L. Disney, Derek L. (Charity) Browning II and Sabrina L. (Jake) Marburger; grandchildren, Samantha Browning, Cassandra Browning, Corrina Hanson, Gwendolen Hanson, Deacon Marburger, Ava Marburger and Adara Marburger; three great-grandsons; brother, Joseph P. (Tammy) Browning; sister, Teresa L. (Ted) Stinson; brother-in-law, Robert L. (Sharon) Wilson and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cooke.
Court is preceded in death by three infant sons, Derek I, Lucius and Marcellus; son, Virgil Lee; infant daughter, Maria; brother-in-law, Thomas L. Cooke; parents, Lyle and Estella Browning.