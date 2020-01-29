Courtland “Court” Browning, 78
Courtland “Court” Browning, 78, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND with his family by his side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the mass. A vigil service with a Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment will be held 2:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the mass.