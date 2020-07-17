Constance “Connie” Shuey, 64, of Tioga, ND passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Family and Friends are invited to gather for Connie’s Celebration of Life Service, at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. There will be an Open Microphone Service for guests to share stories and memories
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Connie’s service information on our funeral home website.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing