Connie Erickson Burnham, 88
Connie Erickson Burnham died September 2, 2022 at her home in Salina, KS. With support from family, friends, and neighbors, Connie was blessed to live independently in her home until her death.
She was born on July 18, 1934 at Deadwood, SD and attended schools in Spearfish, SD. She earned an Elementary Teaching Degree from Black Hills State University in 1954.
On August 4, 1954 Connie was united in marriage with Kenneth E Burnham of Highmore, SD. The couple spent the next 40 years in ND where she graduated from Minot State University in 1970. They lived in Glendive, MT; Minot and Williston, ND before moving to Salina, KS in December of 1995. A highlight each summer and holidays was family gatherings in Salina.
Mrs. Burnham taught school in MT and ND and was a substitute teacher in Salina. Family, friends, and children were the focus of her life. She will be remembered for her positive attitude and a gentle and beautiful spirit. She had a love of life and was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Mrs. Burnham was a member of Christ Cathedral and was a long time member in several Education Associations, Order of the Eastern Star and Shrine Auxiliary. She was a lifetime advocate of education, church, and community. Connie loved to see her family supporting each other and enjoying who they are.
She is survived by three sons: Brian (Gigi) of Littleton, CO, Craig and Jay (Teri) of St Louis, MO, Grandchildren: Sean, Jordan, and Bridget; Paige, Luke, and Max; Sister-in-law: Mary Ann Erickson of Spearfish, SD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. They were married for 57 years when he died in 2011, a daughter Michelle, and brother Marvin Erickson of Spearfish, SD.
Cremation has taken place and a Prayer Service will be held at the Garden Columbarium, Christ Cathedral where her ashes will be inurned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Cathedral. Ryan Mortuary, 137 N Eighth, Salina, KS 67401 is handling arrangements.
