Connie Erickson Burnham, 88

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Connie Erickson Burnham, 88

Connie Erickson Burnham died September 2, 2022 at her home in Salina, KS. With support from family, friends, and neighbors, Connie was blessed to live independently in her home until her death.



Tags

Load comments