Conley Eide, 70

Conley Eide, 70, of Tioga, passed away Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

His memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga. Rev. Mike Olson will officiate.

Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

