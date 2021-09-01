Conley Eide, 70 Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conley Eide, 70Conley Eide, 70, of Tioga, passed away Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.comHis memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga. Rev. Mike Olson will officiate.Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. To plant a tree in memory of Conley Eide as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Mike Olson Memorial Service Christianity Worship Funeral Home Conley Eide Arrangement Bismarck Friend Sanford Health Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Angie Jacobson, 56 City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Kenneth Carlson, 60 Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person AC/DC tribute concert moved to Upper Missouri Fairgrounds Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit