Conley Eide, 70, of Tioga, passed away Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. His arrangements are with Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga. Rev. Mike Olson will officiate. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Conley’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Conley Lyle Eide was born May 11, 1951 to Wilber and Deloris Eide in Williston, ND. He was raised on the family farm south of Tioga where he learned his good work ethic and developed a great sense of humor. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1969.
On July 10, 1976 he was united in marriage to Christie Ann Barnes and they made their residence just south of Tioga. In 1981 they welcomed their one and only child, Caleb, into their life.
Conley was always able to put a smile on your face, whether it was through a joke or his quick-wittedness. This quality suited him well in his oilfield career as a salesman where he was always the go to guy when people needed a part. Conley made many friends and acquaintances throughout the years in the patch and retired from DNOW in 2018.
Conley always enjoyed the outdoors with his brothers, family, and friends. He made many good memories at the lake and gave away more walleyes than he could count. Most of all he enjoyed the comradery and socializing after the hunt or around the campfire. Over the years he enjoyed camping, golfing, API outings, tinkering in the garage, and keeping his yard looking good. He prided himself on sharing his knowledge and would drop what he was doing at moment’s notice to help someone out.
He enjoyed his two grandchildren immensely, and they adored him. There was always time in his day to slow down and spend time doing whatever they would like.
Conley is survived by his wife, Christie; son, Caleb (April); grandchildren, Quincee and Rhett; brothers, Wallace (Barbara), Steve (Pat), Tim (Tracey); sister-in-law, Pam (Skip) and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Linda; and nephew, Todd Brilz.
To plant a tree in memory of Conley Eide as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.