Cole Larmer, 29
Cole Larmer, 29, of Williston, ND passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Cole’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor T.J. Green will officiate. Burial will be in Farland Cemetery in rural Watford City, North Dakota. A family service will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, and an hour at the church prior to the service.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Cole’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.