Cole Larmer, 29, of Williston, ND passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Cole’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor T.J. Green will officiate. Burial will be in Farland Cemetery in rural Watford City, North Dakota. A family service will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, and an hour at the church prior to the service.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Cole’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Cole Jackson Larmer was born August 19th, 1991, to Wade and Brenda Larmer in Gillette, Wyoming. He passed away June 13th, 2021, in Williston North Dakota, doing what he loved, and rode his Harley to Heaven.
Cole spent his life loving his family, working hard, and playing even harder. He was "one of a kind" to say the least. From his stubborn, bullheaded nature, to his kind heart that was always willing to help someone in need. He lived his life a second at a time and a mile a minute.
His work history started at a young age with helping Grandpa Richard at the ranch. In high school he helped his dad with rig cleanups. After graduating high school, Cole went onto a vocational school in Halliday ND where he earned his welding certificate. He then worked various oilfield jobs: Roustabout, hotshot, and working wireline. He spent some of his time as a hunting guide and then took his love of the outdoors and became a manager in the hunting department at Sportsman's Warehouse. His most recent career was at United Agronomy, where he was a Custom Applicator. During his entire working career, he was always out at the ranch, helping Grandpa with the cows and all the odd projects he had waiting for Cole.
In Cole's spare time he enjoyed his many past-times and hobbies. He loved everything about the outdoors. His favorites included hunting, fishing, golfing, riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and snowmobiles. He loved spending time with family and friends. He loved hard and will be dearly missed by many.
Cole is survived by his grandpa, Richard Burr; parents, Wade and Brenda Larmer; brother, Ryan (Shae) Larmer; sister, Aleshia (Darren) Logan; his loving girlfriend Candice Hawkins.
Aunts and uncles, Jeff (Ronda) Larmer, Jackie (Tom) Heinle, Debbie Morris, Jamie Larmer, Bruce (Sherri) Burr, Steve (Traci) Burr, Debbie Burr; nieces, Amy (Kody) Arcand, Emily (Trevor) Edwards, Brandy (Matthew) Wilson, Jenny (Ryley) Marmon; cousins, Bailey (Dillon) Burr, Bradey Burr, Troy (Kami) Heinle, James (Ara) Heinle, Diane (Vernon) Knudson, Trell (Larry) Goebel, Megan Heinle, Adam Burr, Alex (Marr) Burr, Amanda Larmer, Camdon (Beth) Larmer, Nicholas Larmer, Kallie James, Tyler (Cindy) James, and numerous extended family and friends.
Cole was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jack Larmer; grandma, Leah "Mae" Haeuser, grandma, Diana Kay Johnson; grandpa, Richard's loving girlfriend Jackie Lyon, and great niece Bailey Arcand.