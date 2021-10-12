Coke Aafedt, 91 Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coke Aafedt, 91, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Care Center on Monday evening, October 11, 2021.Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Coke or leave condolences for her family. To send flowers to the family of Colleen Aafedt , please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Oct 15 Visitation Friday, October 15, 2021 9:00AM-5:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Oct 15 Family Service Friday, October 15, 2021 5:00PM-6:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Family Service begins. Oct 16 Funeral Service Saturday, October 16, 2021 11:00AM-12:01PM First Lutheran Church 916 Main St Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Oct 16 Graveside Saturday, October 16, 2021 11:45AM-12:30PM Riverview Cemetery 815 9th Ave West Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins. Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Obituary Coke Aafedt Condolence Chi Saint Alexius Health Care Center Memory Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike to open Entertainment Inc!'s 40th Season Williams County won't limit TENORM facilities Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit