Coke Aafedt, 91, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Care Center on Monday evening, October 11, 2021.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Coke or leave condolences for her family.

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Friday, October 15, 2021
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 15
Family Service
Friday, October 15, 2021
5:00PM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 16, 2021
11:00AM-12:01PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 16
Graveside
Saturday, October 16, 2021
11:45AM-12:30PM
Riverview Cemetery
815 9th Ave West
Williston, ND 58801
