Coke Aafedt, 91
Coke Aafedt, 91, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Care Center on Monday evening, October 11, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday evening at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.
Colleen “Coke” Yvonne Erickson Aafedt was born on September 24, 1930 in Driscoll, North Dakota to Carl and Olga (Peterson) Erickson. Colleen was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Driscoll, North Dakota.
She lived on the farm with her parents, brothers and sisters. Coke worked on the farm while growing up. The Driscoll School she attended was approximately three miles from the farm and often, in the winter, they travelled to and from school on a sleigh pulled by horses. In the fall and spring, she would walk, run or travel by horseback to school.
In High School, Coke was active in sports. She played all four years on the varsity basketball team. She was Captain of the team her senior year. She was also a cheerleader for the Boys Basketball team. Coke graduated High School in 1948. She attended the North Dakota State University for one year, and then attended the next three years at Valley City State Teachers College in Valley City. Coke graduated with a major in Physical Education and a minor in Home Economics. She played on the college’s Girls Basketball team all three years. She was Captain her senior year and cheered for the Boys Basketball team as well.
After graduation from College in 1952, Colleen spent the next two years teaching physical education and coaching the girl’s high school basketball team in Devils Lake at the North Dakota School for the Deaf. After finishing the second year of teaching she accepted a summer position as an assistant to the Recreation Director in Williston where she met her future husband Ardean Aafedt.
Coke and Ardean were married on September 19, 1954. In October of 1954 the two moved to El Paso, Texas where Ardean would serve two years in the United States Army. During the two years in El Paso, Coke accepted a position teaching physical education in a Ysleta Public School located in a suburb of El Paso. In the summer of 1956 Coke and Ardean moved back to Williston and began raising their three children, Cynthia, Dean and Eric. She raised her family and helped Ardean with the farm and recreation activities in the Williston community.
In 1960 as Williston’s Community College began to expand, Coke was approached to work part time as the College’s Women’s Physical Education Director. This position lasted for ten years. In October of 2010 she received recognition from the College for her past work when they named the fitness room in the new Health and Physical Education addition in her honor — The Coke Aafedt Physical Fitness Zone.
During her years in Williston, Coke was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and helped plan many wonderful events. She was very active in the First Lutheran Church activities. She participated in women’s softball and basketball. Over the years Coke also enjoyed bowling, Bridge and Birthday Club with her many friends.
Coke loved to travel. She and her sister Rosalie made many trips abroad visiting over 30 countries. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their activities as they were growing up. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In retirement years, Coke and Ardean spent their winters in their Arizona home and their summers at their cabin at Paradise Point near Williston. Coke enjoyed playing golf year-round.
Coke is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ardean; daughter, Cynthia (Dyer) Aafedt McCabe, and their children, Jens Marjerison, and Iver Marjerison; son Dean (Pam) Aafedt and their children, Lukas (Megan) Aafedt and their children Parker and Olive, Cassidy (Shaun) Radley, their children, Logan, Henry and Freya Radley; and son Eric (Jill) Aafedt and their children, Allison, Alexander and Andrew Aafedt. Her sister Rosalie Fried and sisters-in law Vi Erickson, Joyce Erickson and Myra Ahrens. Her sister-in law and brother-in law Ione and Ron Reder.
Coke was preceded in death by her brothers Gordon Erickson and Keith Erickson; sisters Dawn Erickson and Sally Erickson; and brothers-in-law Herb Fried and Karl Ahrens.
Please direct memorials to WELCA at First Lutheran Church, Williston, ND.