Cody Lee Marlow Lenling, 39
Cody passed away January 28, 2021 in Fort Yates, ND.
Cody was born February 20, 1981 in Lake Preston, South Dakota and grew up in Williston, North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Larry Lenling, his grandmother, Colleen Lenling and his aunt Denise Lenling Foster.
Cody is survived by his wife Gail, his daughter Emma Lenling, his mother and father Mike and Lisa Sternberger, his brother Zachary (Melissa) Sternberger and his sister Charrie (Brandon) White, his uncle Marlow (Melynda) Lenling and his 6 nieces and 2 nephews.
Cody was married to his wife Gail Lenling, whom he loved very much, on June 6, 2012. He loved animals, especially his dog Gunner. He also loved Brad work and watching movies. He was very passionate about cooking and music. He was also an excellent guitar player and was self taught. He was very fond of spending time with his family, and cherished his daughter Emma. He enjoyed the time he spent with her, particularly Sunday dinners with Emma at Grandma Lisa’s house.
Services will be at The Word of God Church in Fort Yates ND, with Pastor Marlin Hunte officiating. February 13th, 2021 at 11am.