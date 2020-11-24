Clyde A. Sailer, 76, of Williston, ND, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Clyde A. Sailer was born to Albert and Erna (Wittmayer) Sailer on December 12, 1943, in Hazen, North Dakota. He graduated from Hazen High School in 1961. In 1965 he graduated from Minot State University with a math degree. While in college, he met his wife, Janell Hoffert and they were married August 12, 1967. To this union 2 children were born, Michael and Matt.
Following graduation, Clyde taught at Williston High School for 34 years. His last eight years he served as the Athletic Director. In 2000 he was named Athletic Director of the year. Besides teaching, Clyde spent many years having his own painting business. It was a business that required no advertising as his work spoke for itself.
Clyde was an avid sportsman. He loved both hunting and fishing and was so proud to have taken his sons to both Alaska and Canada to fish.
Everyone who knew Clyde, knew how much his faith meant to him. He was proud to be a lector for daily and Sunday Masses. He demonstrated his love for his church through the many volunteer hours he spent painting at St. Joseph’s Church and St. Joseph’s School.
Clyde’s legacy will live through the minds of numerous students whose math skills he helped foster, through the peaceful moments remembered by those privileged to spend a quiet day on the lake with him fishing, through the strong bonds of friendship formed over a cup of coffee and a game of cards, through the specially-crafted items that can be found in the homes of many family and community members, items which exhibit not only Clyde’s novel ideas and fine skills, but also evoke that unique sense of joy and excitement he felt crafting these special items, and most of all, through his immense abundance of faith in God.
He is survived by his wife, Janell; sons, Michael (Elizabeth) and Matt; grandchildren, Owen and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Tiahna, Amiyah, Kamden, Raina; brothers, Dellas Sailer, Steve Sailer, Tom Sailer; sister, Janice Miller; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Erna; sister-in-law, Carol Sailer.
Due to Covid 19, family is asking friends and family to say a Prayer or recite The Rosary in the safety of your own homes, on Friday, November 27, at 7:00 PM in Memory of Clyde.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 106 6th Street West, Williston, ND 58801.
Per Clyde’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Clyde will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Visitation open to the public, will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Burial will be held at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND following the service.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Clyde’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.