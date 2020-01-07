Clinton Roy Wells, 67

Clinton Roy Wells, age 67, of Crosby, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Memorial services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby with Pastor Emily Shipman officiating.
Clinton Roy Wells was born October 12, 1952 to Esther and Duane Wells in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The family moved to Crosby one year later. Clinton attended school in Crosby. He was a big fan of baseball, and spent time playing, umpping and coaching. The Red Sox were his all time favorite team. He also coached hockey, enjoyed reading and spent much time playing chess with Phil Elsbernd.
He worked at the Crosby Golf Course for the last several years.
Clinton was preceded in death by his father, Duane; mother, Esther; sister, Theresa; and brother, Dan.
He is survived by his sister, Michele (Rory) Gjovig, Fortuna; niece, Jesse Gjovig, Fortuna; nephew, Kendall (Natasha) Gjovig, Crosby; brother, Joel Wells, Eagan, MN and several cousins.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.