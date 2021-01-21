Clifford M. Gronfur, 88, of Williston, ND passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
Clifford Marvin Gronfur was born March 5, 1932 in Williston, ND to Christ and Mina C. (Fosse) Gronfur. Growing up he attended Brooklyn School in Brooklyn Township grades 1 – 6, Williston Central School grades 7 &. He attended Williston High School his freshman year then transferred to Epping High School grades 10 – 12 and graduated from Epping High School with the class of 1950. Moving onto college, Clifford attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a minor Degree in Social Studies. At Minot State Teacher’s College, he obtained a Minor Degree in Secondary Education, Minor degree in Music.
At UND Clifford was involved in Lamda Chi Alpha, Gamma Theta Upsilon, Arnold Air Society, Kappa Kappa Psi. He was also a member for many years in the University Symphony and Marching Bank, Kappa Kappa Psi Jazz Band and Flickertail Follies.
He was an excellent teacher who thoroughly enjoyed his job and students. He taught at various schools, was a Band Director, involved in coaching, theater and was the Business Administrator at School District #8. He was an excellent artist and loved sharing his artwork with others.
Clifford was a bookkeeper/financial records at Frontier Equipment and Airport International Inn. After he retired he was a hail adjuster for Farmer’s Mutual Hail Company.
He volunteered and was very active in the community, sharing his talents. He was involved in the Williston City Band, Williston Bicentennial Committee, Band Day Committee, Williston Park Board, Lions Club, Yankee Doodle Tailtwister, Williston Jazz Band. He was also a Waterfront Director at Lake Metigoshe Scout Camp.
He was very proud to be the Co-Director and originator of the Williams Co. Allstar Bank tour to the 900th Anniversary of Bergen Norway. He toured Norway in 1975 He was chosen by Governor Link to represent North Dakota on ND Day in Philadelphia in front of Independence Hall. Received a private audience with King Olav along with 3 other members of the Festival 76 while in Norway.
October 2014, Clifford moved to the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston where he lived for the past 6 years.
Clifford is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Jergen Gronfur, Alida Siverson, Olga Bustad, Esther Tofte, Myrtle Vallevik, Erling Duane Gronfur and 3 infant siblings.
In lieu of flowers, Clifford loved all animals and would appreciate donations be given to the Local MonDak Humane Society, 1137 2nd Ave. East #103, Williston, ND 58801.
A Graveside Service for Clifford will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Wheelock Cemetery in Wheelock, ND. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Graveside Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Clifford’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.