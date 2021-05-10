Clifford M. Gronfur, 88
Clifford M. Gronfur, 88, of Williston, ND passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
A Memorial Service for Clifford will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view the service directly on Clifford’s service page on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.