Clayton D. Benth, 92, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will take place in Riverview Cemetery following the service. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
Clayton Doyle Benth was born on July 29, 1927 to Edna (Jacobsen) and Emil O. Benth at the Benth homestead in Blacktail Township. He was raised and educated in the Blacktail Township School and finished his schooling at Williston High School. In 1946 he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He earned his Parachutist Badge and WWII Victory Medal and was honorable discharged in 1947.
In 1944, Clayton met Gladys Lee and after 4 years of dating they decided to marry on December 31, 1948. Together they had 4 children; C. David, Greg, Dawn & Brett. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this past New Year’s Eve.
Clayton started working in sales at B-J Service Oil, he later moved into selling cars and sold them for 20 years. After cars, he went on to selling insurance and later became a crop adjuster. After retirement, he would drive cars for dealerships from town to town. He enjoyed old cars. He loved spending time on the road and seeing the countryside. Due to Gladys losing her vision, he would describe to her what he saw as they drove.
He belonged to many organizations such as the American Legion, 40-8, Moose Club, Sons of Norway, Elks and First Lutheran Church. Clayton and Gladys always kept very active in the Williston Community.
Clayton was very proud of his heritage and family. He enjoyed helping family and friends with farming. He loved to take Gladys dancing. Clayton was a kind and gracious gentlemen.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Gladys of Williston; sons, C. David (Peggy) of Gillette, WY, Brett (Darcy) of Auburn, WA; daughter, Dawn (Randy) Selvig of Fairview, MT; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his son, Greg; his parents, Emil and Edna Benth; and siblings, Odin, Marvin, Enid, Bud (Emil), and Vernon.
