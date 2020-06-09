Clayton D. Benth, 92, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will take place in Riverview Cemetery following the service. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Clayton or leave condolences for his family.
