Clayton “Casey” Natwick, 84
Clayton “Casey” Natwick, 84, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
A Memorial Service celebrating Casey’s life will be held Saturday afternoon, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation has taken place and his cremated remains will be buried at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12th one hour before service time.
Casey’s Memorial Service will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK at 1:00 PM Saturday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and got to: EVERSON COUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME, click on the EVENT, for Casey.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Clayton Verlyn Natwick was born October 2, 1936 to George and Mabel (Hogland) Natwick in Buxton, ND. He attended school in Buxton and graduated with the class of 1954. He moved to Williston, ND.
Casey was in the National Guard from 1955-1961 and served one year at Fort Riley, KS. He married Jean Allery in 1961 in Aberdeen, SD. To this union, 3 children were born. They later divorced and on August 2, 2002 he married Beverly Bjella.
Casey worked with his brother, Wally, at Natwick Decorators and later started his own business, Casey’s Painting Service. After retiring, he went back to work at Sabin Metals for several years.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge, was on the board at the Williston Senior Center and delivered meals on wheels. He loved dancing and music along with playing pinochle, fishing, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings and going to the casino. He attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Life Church Assembly of God.
Casey is survived by his son, Aaron (Lorraine) Natwick; daughters, Teresa (Keith) Natwick; and Darla Natwick; step children, Melodie Schulz, Kurt Reil, Val Reil and Kristin Wilkie. Grandchildren; Zane (Kelsey) Schmitz, Kameron Falcon, Zayden Schmitz and Emma Schmitz.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Mabel Natwick; his wife; Beverly; brothers, Roger Natwick and Wallace Natwick; sisters, Geneva Rosholt, Fern Loyland, Denora Knute, and Dorothy Hammer; one granddaughter, Marissa Bartlett.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Casey or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.